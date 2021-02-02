Lee Co. to kick off road projects soon

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - More road projects will soon kick off in Lee County.
Airport Road and Richardson Road will soon be resurfaced.
Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk told WALB News 10 that these roads were in dire need of resurfacing after many years of patchwork repairs.
“It was getting to the point if we didn’t hurry up and do something, we were gonna lose the paved roads completely,” said Sistrunk. “These roads probably haven’t been resurfaced in 30 to 40 years or even been resurfaced before, and so they were old roads and they are vital to the county.”
Airport Road and Richardson Road together cost just over $792,000.
Money that came from both the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant, or LMIG, and T-SPLOST.
Sistrunk said drivers shouldn’t have any rerouting or traffic delays during construction. He also said the roads have to be completed within 90 days.
Glendale and Palmyra subdivisions will also be getting a facelift soon.
Sistrunk hopes these two projects will kick off closer to the end of the month if not early March, but they too have to be completed within 90 days. He said each resurfacing project will take a few days to complete and no delays or rerouting are expected.
“Both of these roads, subdivisions are probably about two and a half miles in distance if you total the miles up. But now they will have a facelift over there that’s well past due to be done, and I think the commissioners are looking at other subdivisions to get ready to tackle as soon as we get to this,” said Sistrunk.
Sistrunk said this is just another way the county is trying to bring all of their roads up to code.
The Glendale subdivision resurfacing project will cost just over $478,000, and the Palmyra subdivision will cost just over $436,000.
Both of those projects are being funded by T-SPLOST.
Sistrunk said resurfacing and widening portions of New York Road should also begin soon.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.