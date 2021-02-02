Food bank receives truck, cash from donors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank, announced Monday the receipt of a refrigerated truck and $20,000 to assist with mobile food distributions in the 18 counties they serve.
The Darden Restaurants, Inc. Foundation -- the charitable arm of Darden Restaurants -- Lineage Logistics, and Penske collaborated on this opportunity to help provide food to neighbors facing hunger.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in four adults and one in three children in our service area may face hunger,” says Frank Sheppard, President & CEO of Feeding the Valley. “We are proud to partner with the Darden Restaurants Foundation, Lineage Logistics, and Penske. During this time of heightened need, the addition to our food bank’s fleet of vehicles is welcomed and greatly appreciated.”
“Families face hunger in every community across the country; your neighbor, child’s classmate, or even co-worker may be struggling to get enough to eat. Darden and the Darden Restaurants Foundation are proud to partner with Feeding America member food banks to address the significant issue of hunger in a tangible and meaningful way,” says Stephanie Ghertner, Director of the Darden Restaurants Foundation.
Feeding the Valley serves many rural counties in central and southwest Georgia. Some of the most impoverished counties are in this service area. Feeding the Valley has expanded its Mobile Pantry Program since the pandemic to distribute more food in all the counties served. Transportation is critical to these operations and adding another truck to its fleet will enable more efficiencies.
The Darden Restaurants Foundation, Lineage Logistics, and Penske are supporting five Feeding America member food banks with this grant, valued at $713,000.
Feeding the Valley Food Bank is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia. Feeding the Valley serves 17 counties in Georgia and one in Alabama that includes Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Dougherty, Harris, Lee, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Talbot, Terrell, Troup, Webster counties in Georgia and Russell in Alabama. In the last year, Feeding the Valley has distributed more than 13 million pounds of food to families in its service area.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.