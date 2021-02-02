Cuthbert nursing center announces new management

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - Joe-Anne Burgin Nursing Home announced Tuesday that the center has entered into a management agreement with Ethica, a nonprofit consultative and management organization.
In a release, the organization announced that Joe-Anne Burgin Nursing Home has operated independently since the closure of its former hospital partner, Southwest Regional Medical Center, in October 2020.
The center also has a new name, Joe-Anne Burgin Health & Rehabilitation.
“I am extremely pleased with the process improvements Ethica will help us make. Our patients, families and community will benefit from the resources Ethica has and the strong commitment to clinical excellence and customer service they embody,” said Teresa Bryant, Joe-Anne Burgin administrator.
Ethica provides support to many skilled nursing centers throughout the state of Georgia. The current staff and administration will remain at the center.
Joe-Anne Burgin has served the Cuthbert community for nearly five decades.
