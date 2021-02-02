Blakely officer injured by fleeing driver

Incident under investigation after officer fired shots, driver sought

Call BPD or the GBI if you have information to help the investigation (Source: BPD)
By Dave Miller | February 2, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST - Updated February 2 at 11:18 AM

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Last Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, a Blakely Police Department officer attempted to check out a person in a parked car near a closed business, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

As the officer walked up to the driver’s window, the driver zoomed away at a high rate of speed, running over the officer’s foot in the process.

Several shots were fired by that officer at the fleeing vehicle.

As a result, the police chief asked the GBI to examine the incident.

The officer was treated and released at the hospital. The driver who ran over the officer’s foot is being sought by the Blakely Police Department.

