Blakely officer injured by fleeing driver

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Last Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, a Blakely Police Department officer attempted to check out a person in a parked car near a closed business, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
As the officer walked up to the driver’s window, the driver zoomed away at a high rate of speed, running over the officer’s foot in the process.
Several shots were fired by that officer at the fleeing vehicle.
As a result, the police chief asked the GBI to examine the incident.
The officer was treated and released at the hospital. The driver who ran over the officer’s foot is being sought by the Blakely Police Department.
