Americus family displaced when fire re-kindles

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An emergency call came into dispatch at 11:33 p.m. Monday for a house fire on Glory Court.
Investigators say it originally started in a bedroom from an electrical issue, and no space heater was found in the room.
Fire Marshal Capt. Zane Newman said that Tuesday morning, the fire department was called back out to the home between 9:30 and 10 a.m. after the fire had rekindled in the attic above the kitchen.
It caused extensive damage to the home making it no longer livable, according to Newman.
The home is a single-family dwelling. A mother and her two kids were displaced.
Newman said the fire is no longer under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.