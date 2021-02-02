Albany’s Jack and Jill chapter to complete teen community service project soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Jack and Jill chapter’s teen health committee is set to complete their community service project this month.
Their community service project includes sending handwritten notes of encouragement to those children and families of the Liberty House.
Those notes of assurance were inserted into 100 blankets and presented with a bow. They called the effort “Blanket Assurance.”
And that’s not all.
The teen community service will also be gifting blankets to the Continuous Growth Girls Home, Isabella Manor Nursing Home, and patients at Samaritan Clinic.
Blankets were donated by Associate Loretta Young.
Jack and Jill has been serving the Albany and surrounding community for the past 70 years.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.