Albany leaders address concerns about door-to-door salespeople

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Right now, door-to-door salespeople are becoming a nuisance for some Albany residents.
City leaders said it’s still a legitimate sales tactic, however, they did offer up some ways you can deal with them if you’re not looking to strike a deal.
“It’s not going away,” BJ Fletcher, an Albany city commissioner told WALB News 10.
Especially since door-to-door sales are legal.
“Yes, it’s legal,” Fletcher said.
Some Albany residents are getting tired and frankly annoyed with seeing them.
Commissioner Fletcher said she’s been getting calls about people being scammed by door-to-door salespeople and just scammed in general.
“And nine out of 10 times they’re seniors and they’re embarrassed that they let it happen to them,” said Fletcher.
While door-to-door sales are legal, that doesn’t mean you have to open the door and listen to their sales pitch.
Commissioner Fletcher and Albany Police Chief Michael Persley offered up suggestions to get them off your stoop.
They said you are within your rights to ask the salesperson for identification such as a company badge or card. You can also look to see if they have a vehicle.
And you shouldn’t be afraid to take photos of what’s going on. Get a tag number if you can do so safely so law enforcement can check them out.
If you don’t feel comfortable, ask them to leave, and if they don’t, you can call the Dougherty County non-emergency number at (229) 431-2132.
Commissioner Fletcher said a salesperson should not be knocking after sundown.
“That’s illegal, 9 (a.m.) to 5 (p.m.) is their time,” explained Fletcher.
But the most important thing Fletcher said to remember is to “know who you answer that door to.”
Officials said on average, around 40 to 60 solicitation permits are issued in Dougherty County and Albany every year. These are the type of licenses door-to-door salespeople or companies need to have in order to legally try and sell to you on your doorstep.
