Alapaha D.A. promoted to judge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dick Perryman, the district attorney for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, has been promoted by Gov. Brian Kemp to the bench of that circuit.
Perryman will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Howard McLain, a judge in the circuit, effective August 31, 2020.
“I am honored to be trusted enough to fill this position,” Perryman said. “After having served the Alapaha Judicial Circuit for the last eight years as district attorney, I am looking forward to continuing my service in my new role as Judge. This is a position of great responsibility, and I take it very seriously. I have not been informed when I will be sworn in, but I will be ready whenever the call comes to serve.”
Perryman holds a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University at Montgomery and a law degree from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law. He has previously served as an associate attorney for Clyatt, Clyatt, & Golden, LLC, Partner with Hamilton & Perryman, LLC, and district attorney for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
In his spare time, Perryman is a board member of the Boys and Girls Club and Friends of the Library. He has served as a board member of Family Connections/Communities in Schools and as a city council member for the City of Nashville. He has one son, Shep.
The Alapaha Judicial Circuit is comprised of Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier counties.
