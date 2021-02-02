Alapaha DA: Four indicted on sex charges

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Alapaha District Attorney Dick Perryman said Tuesday that four Berrien County men in that circuit have been indicted by a grand jury of various sex charges.
Ronnie Eugene Wiard, 49, was indicted for aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation, sexual battery against a child under 16, cruelty to children in the first degree, among other sex offenses.
Joseph J. Christensen, 59, was indicted for child molestation.
Marvin Cager Vickers, 46, was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender and for aggravated assault-family violence.
Ellis Jermaine Dunbar, 45, was indicted for child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16.
“With this being the first Berrien County Grand Jury in almost a year, there were multiple serious cases presented. The pandemic has put the entire court system behind, but having an empaneled grand jury is the first step to addressing this backlog of cases,” said Perryman.
“I want to thank the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Ray Paulk and the Nashville Police Department for all their fine work. I also want to thank Chief Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Ditto, Assistant District Attorney’s Jennifer Rue Smith, Allen Lawson, Byron Watson, Annika Register, Jason Cain and Kyle Bowland, and all my staff for their hard work.”
Perryman’s office said an indictment is not a conviction and everyone remains innocent until proven guilty.
