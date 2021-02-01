106-year-old Atlanta-area woman gets COVID-19 vaccine in southwest Ga.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 106-year-old woman was so committed to getting the COVID-19 vaccine that she traveled across the state to get a dose.
Flossie Johnson, 106, was unable to schedule an appointment in metro Atlanta so she and her daughter traveled from her Roswell home to Phoebe Sumter in Americus.
“The process was very smooth and efficient. Everyone here was very nice, and the entire experience was much better than anything we have encountered in regards to getting my mother vaccinated,” said her daughter Sharon Johnson.
While healthcare workers at Phoebe Sumter are happy they were able to help Johnson, they say they are now committed to vaccinating residents of southwest Georgia due to limited vaccine supplies.
