VPD: Florida man caught burglarizing Valdosta bank

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 5:30 Saturday morning, patrol officers of the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) officers responded to a burglary in progress at Regions Bank on North Patterson Street.
Officers set up a perimeter and began to search for the would-be bandit, according to police. An officer with the Valdosta State University Police Department located a subject in the area that matched the offender’s description.
The suspect, later identified as Gene Schuler, 54, of Tampa, Fla., ran away from the officer, but he was quickly captured and detained, according to VPD.
The area was processed for evidence and all stolen items were recovered.
Schuler was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail. Schuler was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.
“This is an example of how well all of our local law enforcement agencies work together to keep our community safe,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
