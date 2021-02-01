Valdosta teen arrested for breaking into a car

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just after midnight Saturday night, patrol officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 2500 block of Orlando Drive, responding to a call to police about a man breaking into a vehicle.
The victim followed the man and pointed officers in the direction he went, and VPD soon caught Nathaniel Thomas, 18, according to police.
The homeowner told police his security system notified him that someone was on his property. He then checked and found someone had entered one of his vehicles. At that point, the victim called 911 and attempted to run after Thomas, according to VPD.
Thomas was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony theft by entering a motor vehicle.
“Thefts from vehicles is a crime of opportunity, that occurs year-round. The best way to prevent this crime from happening to you is to remove all valuables from your vehicle and always lock your car doors,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
