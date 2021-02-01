South Georgia Tech Lady Jets move up to 4th in NJCAA Division I national poll

Sophomore center Femme Sikuzani, who stands at 6′ 5″ from Goma, DRC, earned national recognition in five different categories. She is currently tied for first place in free throw percentage shooting hitting with a 100% success rate. She went to the foul line twice last week and sank both of them. Her field goal shooting percentage also placed her 37th in the nation. She is hitting 55% of her shots under the basket.