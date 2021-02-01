Lily Pad SANE Center reacts to proposed Georgia adoption, foster care legislation reform

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia child advocacy center approves of Gov. Brian Kemp’s adoption reform proposal.
The legislation, if approved, would allow more people to adopt or foster.
Mary Martinez, the executive director of Lily Pad SANE Center, said this legislation is something they would appreciate.
“I think anything we can do as a state and a nation to provide better care for our most vulnerable, why wouldn’t you be in favor of it?” Martinez said.
One change to the current legislation is lowering the adoption age from 25 to 21.
Martinez said this would allow for more families to adopt other family members.
“If you have a younger brother, sister or cousin or something like that going into (foster) care, that could be an opportunity for that child to not have to experience being in foster care,” said Martinez.
Another change to this legislation would be to increase the tax credit for families that adopt a child from $2,000 to $6,000 per year, for five years.
Martinez said this could help younger people afford to raise kids.
At Lily Pad, Martinez pointed out, they see people affected by the current legislation.
“We ourselves have seen younger men and women that have wanted to adopt siblings but maybe not be at that age of 25 or may not have all of the resources that someone that’s 35 may have,” Martinez said.
If there’s a push to give capable men and women the resources they need to adopt, Martinez pointed out, it could lower the 3-5 year wait time.
“There are 301 kids in foster care here in Dougherty County. Out of them, 146 could be adopted but right now. It’s a waiting game,” Martinez said.
The last change to this legislation would be expanding juvenile court resources.
Martinez said this could ultimately give children that deserve to be in happy, healthy and safe homes, the opportunity to do so.
“If our governor is able to make concessions where juvenile court will be able to move these cases faster, provide more funding, more resources, I think it could make a world of difference,” said Martinez.
Martinez said currently because of COVID-19, juvenile cases are on pause, but hearings that need to be immediate, are being done on Zoom.
Martinez said if this legislation is passed, her hope is that the courts will better be equipped to handle the number of cases they have.
