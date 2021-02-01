Irwin Co. schools begin hybrid schedule

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Irwin County School District has begun their in-person hybrid school schedule, with an A/B rotation. Some students will be in-person, and others will be learning from home.
In Irwin County elementary school, Tribe A students will be in-person, and Tribe B students will be learning virtually. Then the students will switch every other day.
At the middle and high school, Tribe A will be in-person Monday and Wednesday, While Tribe B will be in-person Tuesdays and Thursdays.
These older students will rotate every other day.
Irwin County superintendent Thad Clayton said this schedule will create distance between students and teachers in classrooms.
“We have asked the students that were not successful first semester to come back in-person for the remainder of the year. We still will have a percentage of our population that is 100% virtual,” said Clayton.
Clayton also said they will take temperatures every day before they get on the bus or in the building. This includes students and teachers.
Masks will be 100% required according to the superintendent.
