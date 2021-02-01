Cloudy, windy and cold Today with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Wind chills drop into the 20s overnight. Sunshine returns Tomorrow with breezy conditions. A widespread freeze is expected Wednesday morning and widespread frost Thursday morning. Temperatures moderate to average Thursday. Clouds and showers return Friday and linger through the weekend. We warm to the mid 60s Friday and then cool to average Saturday. Colder Sunday and possibly the coldest air of the season Monday.