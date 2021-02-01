COVID affecting your Super Bowl Sunday plans? Support local businesses from home.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Super Bowl Sunday is on the way.
On a night when many would usually be cheering on the big game at their favorite local bar or restaurant, this year will be a little different.
Even though you can’t have huge gatherings at businesses because of COVID-19, you can still support them from home.
“Cointreau,” the premium French liqueur brand, has partnered with the Independent Restaurant Coalition.
Mixologist Emily Arseneau has a suggestion for customers.
“You can learn how to write a cover letter to your favorite business and tell them how much you appreciate and miss them and how you can’t wait to support them when they get back when they can safely open their doors again,” said Arseneau.
Arseneau also said to-go cocktails can really support a local business as well.
“Safely take your drink home and have your watch party in the safety of your house. So, I would say margarita kits are awesome. Again, Blanco tequila, the iconic French liqueur Cointreau, which makes the zesty orange delicious flavor of a margarita and fresh lime juice,” said Arseneau.
In regards to the Super Bowl, Arseneau said you could add salt in your margarita for the loser of the big game.
