ADDU needs your help stopping drugs in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) wants your help getting drugs out of the Good Life City after a large number of drugs were seized at an East Albany home.
“This is one step into taking back what is considered the Good Life City,” Ryan Ward, ADDU commander, said.
Ward said the drug unit wants to educate the public on what they can do to assist them.
This all comes after a search of an East Albany home in late January. The drug unit seized 41 pounds of marijuana, around 200 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of ecstasy, as well as prescription pills. Investigators also got a little over $13,000 in cash and 23 guns.
Ward said it’s rare that they find people with that many drugs.
“We had some information from a very reliable source that there was a large shipment of drugs being brought to that residence, and possibly inside the residence. So, therefore, we conducted some surveillance and eventually got enough to obtain a search warrant to go inside of the residence,” Ward said.
The commander said after three people were arrested, there was nothing to tie it to gang activity. Although, they are still looking to make more arrests.
“We’re still investigating, running serial numbers on the guns to see if they come back stolen. We’re also running ballistics tests on them to see if they were used in any other crime,” said Ward.
This is only one of the many operations that will be doing throughout the year, the drug unit commander said.
Ward said reaching out will help them investigate a case and potentially make an arrest. He added that the public should be aware that marijuana is not legal in Georgia.
If you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood and would like to contact the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit, call them at (229) 430-5150. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.