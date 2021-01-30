1 suspect at large, 2 in custody in July 2020 Albany homicide

Albany police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in the 2020 shooting death of Jaime Maccou. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
By Krista Monk | January 30, 2021 at 1:00 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 1:03 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the community can help investigators find a suspect wanted in connection to a July 2020 homicide case, according to a press release.

Police said they are looking for Dequan Coleman, 19, in connection to the shooting death of Jaime Maccou, 30, on July 13 in the 2100 block of Tompkins Avenue.

Jaime Maccou and his mother, Cynthia Walker
Jaime Maccou and his mother, Cynthia Walker (Source: Albany Police Department)

Coleman is wanted on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the release states.

APD said Emmanuel Hill, 20, and Travoski Shealy, 23, are already in custody at the Dougherty County Jail and are facing the same charges as Coleman.

The release says Hill was already in jail on unrelated charges. WALB reached out to the Dougherty County Jail and found out he has been in there since August.

Shealy was taken into custody Friday, according to police. APD said he was picked up on Swift Street.

Anyone with any information on Coleman’s whereabouts is urged to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or call an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

