GSW Baseball Sets Sights On Successful 2021

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Canes from GSW are just two weeks away from opening day and you ask coach, this year’s team is as prepared as they’ve been in quite some time.
Despite an 8 and 12 record before Covid-19 put a halt to the 2020 season, the Hurricanes believes big things are on the horizon.
The Canes return a slew of upperclassmen and boast one of the best pitchers in the conference in Tucker Smith.
Head coach Josh McDonald is entering year three at the helm and he says his guys are ready to return to the Peach Belt Conference Tournament and he is pumped to see the Canes take the field.
”You look at the fall and how it went, we weren’t able to play any outside competition, it was a lot of scrimmaging where we played against each other so I think it’s a good opportunity for us to play somebody else and I know they are looking forward too it,” said McDonald. “The expectation for us is to win the league and that’s what we’re shooting for and that’s what they are working towards each day.”
“I expect a lot, I expect a lot more hitting, a lot of pitching a lot of everything, everything is looking up,” says senior pitcher Tucker Smith. “Everything is on the rise and as we see behind us, everything has the ropes so it’s just up to us to get out there and perform.”
The Canes will open the 2021 season on February 12th when they host Flagler.
