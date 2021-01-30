Albany leaders consider new regulations on fireworks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fireworks are on the minds of Albany city leaders.
They’re looking at the possibility of tightening up regulations as to when you can set off firecrackers after city commissioners received complaints about fireworks going off within the city.
It was brought up during Thursday’s Public Safety Meeting
“It’s probably not a week that doesn’t go by that somebody isn’t complaining about these fireworks. I mean, I know that it’s impossible to ask anybody to stand out there with a meter,” said Albany City Commissioner BJ Fletcher and Public Safety Committee member.
That’s what Albany police would have to do. Or they would have to see and hear it for themselves to enforce firework violations under the City of Albany’s current sound ordinance. Commissioners said the decimal level max is around 65 meters.
But don’t think you can get away with it that easily.
“If it gets to the point that it is just disturbing the neighborhood, that’s a disorderly conduct charge there,” said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.
State law currently guides the times you’re allowed to set off fireworks.
”It’s 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.,” said City Attorney Nathan Davis.
“11:45 I can go just light up fireworks in my backyard and that’s in compliance?” asked Committee Chair and Commissioner Chad Warbington.
“Yes sir, right now it is, yes sir,” responded Davis.
Keep in mind that certain holidays, like New Year’s and Christmas, have exclusive hours for popping off fireworks.
However, committee members are looking to come up with a balance for everyone before going forward with any actions or changes.
“To some people, it’s entertainment, and that’s what they spend their money on. While on the other hand, to some, it’s kind of a nuisance. So, what we need to do is strike a balance somewhere,” said Persley.
Now, these conversations are far from over and will be brought back up at the next Public Safety meeting.
You can read the state law regarding fireworks by clicking here.
Albany city leaders also continued their hunt for a gunfire detection technology system during Thursday’s Public Safety meeting.
Chief Persley said closing dates for vendors is in two weeks, on Feb. 11. He said they’re interested in several of the vendors and that he’s curious to see what the applicants have to offer the city and the people in it.
“Once all the applications come in, at that point now, we’ll go through an evaluation of the program. Once everything is in, then I’ll inform the group (Public Safety Committee) of when the evaluation process will start,” said Persley.
Officials have talked about gunfire detection technology in several safety committee meetings before.
Some said systems like this could help notify police within seconds of gunfire and give a close location to where a shooting took place.
They believe products like this will not only reduce crime, but discourage it, and decrease response times.
Committee members also continued their talks about moving up the times clubs can sell alcohol and when they need to shut their doors each day.
Commissioners are holding an informational hearing for people like business owners, on Feb. 16 during their second work session of the month, allowing them to voice their thoughts and concerns about it.
Before hearing from the community, city leaders have questions of their own they’re looking into, which includes how past commissioners decided on the current nightclub hours.
“I can’t see any commission just deciding to change something just because they didn’t have nothing else to do, and we’ve got to have some kind of record of what started that,” said Fletcher.
Currently, you must be out of Albany night clubs by 4 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, according to city leaders.
They are looking to stop alcohol sales at 2:45 a.m. and have everyone out the door by 3:15 a.m.
The aim is to curb overnight and early morning crime.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.