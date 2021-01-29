Phoebe Putney says Covid admissions are rising

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 109
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 21
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 1,833
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 232
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 55
- Total Vaccines Administered – 16,051
“We continue to average double-digit COVID-19 hospital admissions each day, and our COVID-19 census has increased over the last week, indicating we have not reached the peak of this dangerous and deadly winter surge,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO. “Currently, in Georgia COVID-19 vaccines are available to healthcare workers, first responders, people 65 and older, and approved caregivers. The state has not released information about when the vaccination program may expand. We strongly encourage all eligible southwest Georgians to schedule appointments through Phoebe, the Department of Public Health, Albany Area Primary Health Care or other providers as soon as possible.”
“Those interested in receiving a vaccine at any Phoebe location should call the Phoebe COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 229-312-1919 or request an appointment through the Phoebe Access mobile app,” said Steiner.
“Our vaccination process has been running efficiently, and people have been travelling here from other parts of the state to be vaccinated. With limited supply, we are now only vaccinating residents of southwest Georgia. We take our responsibility to protect our communities seriously. We are here to serve you, and we want to do all we can to ensure you have access to these lifesaving vaccines,” Steiner added.
To be eligible to receive a vaccine from Phoebe, you must reside in one of the following 24 counties in southwest Georgia: Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Crisp, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Macon, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Taylor, Terrell, Tift, Turner, Webster and Worth.
A Phoebe spokesperson offered clarification about registering to get on the vaccination waitlist after Friday’s Dougherty County COVID-19 Task Force meeting.
Ben Roberts, with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said it is not possible to call the Phoebe COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline to be put on a vaccination waitlist. Roberts said you must sign up using the Phoebe Access mobile app or through their website.
He said if someone, who is not currently qualified to receive the vaccine starts the process to get on the waitlist, they will automatically receive a text message when they are eligible to get the shot and an appointment is available for them.
