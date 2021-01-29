Phoebe Putney says Covid admissions are rising

“We continue to average double-digit COVID-19 hospital admissions each day, and our COVID-19 census has increased over the last week, indicating we have not reached the peak of this dangerous and deadly winter surge,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO. “Currently, in Georgia COVID-19 vaccines are available to healthcare workers, first responders, people 65 and older, and approved caregivers. The state has not released information about when the vaccination program may expand. We strongly encourage all eligible southwest Georgians to schedule appointments through Phoebe, the Department of Public Health, Albany Area Primary Health Care or other providers as soon as possible.”