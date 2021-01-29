New customer portal streamlines business for Albany utility customers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a discussion during the Albany Utility Board meeting on Tuesday, Albany Utilities is working on a new customer portal that could make things a lot easier for Albany customers.
Assistant City Manager Steven Carter said the customer portal can solve the problem of being on the phone for a long time to get a problem fixed.
Some of the features will show your utility bills, allow you to make online payments, and ask for a transfer of services.
The portal will allow you to register as a recurring member or as a guest.
Carter said you could add someone to the account if it makes it easier for your family or loved ones, and will allow you to attach documents, making it easier to communicate with customer service online.
One of the concerns in the meeting was what if people don’t have access to computers.
”That is because that is something we know is a problem for our community. Again, most of the libraries around town have computer banks that people can go in and use those computers. We’re evaluating with our own staff and our own facilities if there’s opportunities to provide some computers for the people to use,” said Carter.
Carter said the call center will still be available for people to use. The customer portal is just an alternative. The customer portal is expected to be ready in the next 60 days according to Carter.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.