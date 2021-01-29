New autism therapy center holds grand opening picnic

D.A.N.A. Autism Therapy Group (Source: D.A.N.A)
By Kim McCullough | January 28, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 7:43 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new therapy center for children diagnosed on the autism spectrum is coming to the Albany and Lee County area.

D.A.N.A. (Diagnosed Autism & Nonverbal Audience) will host a picnic in the parking lot for the grand opening on Saturday from noon-3 p.m.

The center is for children ages 2-14-years-old. They focus on skills, such as language, behavioral health, speech therapy, occupational therapy, communication, counseling, motor and social skills.

Applications will be on-hand for residents interested in services, just bring your insurance card.

The center is located at 2734 Ledo Road Suite 13.

