New autism therapy center holds grand opening picnic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new therapy center for children diagnosed on the autism spectrum is coming to the Albany and Lee County area.
D.A.N.A. (Diagnosed Autism & Nonverbal Audience) will host a picnic in the parking lot for the grand opening on Saturday from noon-3 p.m.
The center is for children ages 2-14-years-old. They focus on skills, such as language, behavioral health, speech therapy, occupational therapy, communication, counseling, motor and social skills.
Applications will be on-hand for residents interested in services, just bring your insurance card.
The center is located at 2734 Ledo Road Suite 13.
