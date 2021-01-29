Loved ones react to Meesha Patel’s suspected killer being identified

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re hearing from loved ones as the police search for the man they say shot and killed a wife and mother.
Meesha Patel was killed back in Nov. 2018 at Devi’s Convenience Store.
Parts of this interview were translated by Mr. Patel’s brother-in-law.
“I lost my everything. I lost my wife,” said Bharatkumar Patel.
Two years ago, Albany Police say Patel was shot in a carjacking attempt.
Her husband said he’s scared and hasn’t recovered from the death of his wife.
Patel’s brother-in-law Mit Patel says, in their culture, once you get married, you are married for the rest of your life.
“Once you’re married, you’re married. He had a good wife. She was more like a best friend than actually a wife, so he really does miss her,” said Mit.
Mit said Meesha loved Albany.
“She loved all the people that she worked with. She loved the community she lived in. We will miss her forever” said Patel.
Mit said her husband is still scarred from the situation and hasn’t found peace yet.
“At the moment he’s kind of relieved. He still wishes that person will never do any of this to anybody in the future.”
Mit is also asking the community for help finding the suspect.
“Hopefully, the community realizes and the cops catch the person so he gets a little bit of justification for what happened.”
Both men say they hope justice is done and police are able to put the correct culprit behind bars.
APD is looking for Bernardo Thompson.
Anyone with any information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
