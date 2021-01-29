DCP: No evidence of human remains found at vacant home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Detectives from the Dougherty County Police Department said no evidence of human remains were found on the north side of Albany, in a wooded area between the Liberty Bypass and the Phoebe North campus.
This comes after the department was alerted by a concerned citizen.
On Friday, investigators arrived on the scene with a search warrant and specially trained cadaver dogs. Investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were also on scene.
Detective JC Phillips with the Dougherty County Detective Division said after searching the property, there are no remains of evidentiary significance.
He says with the technology they have available to them, they determined no human remains were found.
Detectives said they have been investigating this location for at least a week.
