Sunny and cool this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Saturday bring a cold start with some patchy frost, then moderating to average in the lower 60s. Clouds thicken Saturday night and rain returns Sunday as we warm towards 70 degrees. Thunderstorms are possible. Breezy colder Monday with frost and freezing conditions possible by Ground Hog’s day. By then sunshine returns. A warming trend gets us near 70s by Thursday. Next rain chance arrives Friday.