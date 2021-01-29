Experienced online school is virtual at the right time

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - As National School Choice Week comes to an end, one school serving some Southwest Georgia students have seen record enrollment.
Georgia Connections Academy (GACA) has been doing virtual learning for the past decade. Now they’re showing public and private schools their teaching methods.
GACA’S art teacher, Wendy Aracich, said a lot of families put their kids in this school because of the uncertainty of the pandemic.
The school serves grades 5-12. Aracich said they have 5,000 students enrolled, 76 of them in southwest Georgia.
“We do have a number of students who play a sport, like sort of a professional level, and they have to travel a lot, or they have to put in a lot of hours practicing. We have students that are actors. We have that as a group. I definitely see students who are bullied in their school who don’t feel comfortable in their school, or the time they’ve been there, so they come to virtual school,” said Aracich.
Aracich said this is the best time to be a virtual teacher.
