Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions

The charge against Clinesmith was brought by John Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, who was directed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to investigate actions during the Russia probe of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Barr last October named Durham a special counsel as a way to ensure the continuity of his investigation during the Biden administration. The current status of Durham’s work was not clear, though Barr has said that the focus of the inquiry is now centered on the FBI and not the CIA.