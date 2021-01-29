Dougherty Co. Coroner Michael Fowler speaks to the Rotary Club of Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has seen COVID-19 every day since last March. And he is still not sick.
On Thursday, he spoke about it at the Rotary Club meeting.
At the start of the meeting, Coroner Fowler reflected on March 15.
That was the first day he saw a death because of COVID-19.
“That same day, I got two more calls and all three of them came back positive,” said Fowler.
The coroner said it’s important to follow CDC guidelines because this national emergency isn’t something you can prepare for.
“But for a pandemic like this, you don’t know where it’s at,” said Fowler.
Fowler compared the month of January to be like last May.
“In a sense, we are heading the wrong direction,” said Fowler.
He said people are still gathering and not wearing masks properly.
He also said it’s important to watch your health.
“Monitor your health if you feel like you’re out of it, tired, running a fever, you’re getting the flu or a cold. Go get checked,” said Fowler.
The coroner said that if you can, the best way to wear a mask is a double mask.
One member asked if blood type makes you more likely to get the virus.
“I haven’t seen that,” said Fowler.
Fowler said most of the people that die have underlying medical conditions, like hypertension or diabetes.
He said everything he is telling the public to do, he is practicing himself.
“I don’t know too many people that have been around more people than I have, with the virus. I’ve been around a lot of folks with the virus and I have not got it. My immediate family has not gotten it. I’m doing something half right,” said Fowler.
Fowler says if we practice the same things, we can get past COVID-19.
As of January 28, 2021, there are 240 COVID-19 deaths in Dougherty County.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.