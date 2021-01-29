Crews respond to duplex fire in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Crews responded to a fire at a duplex in Leesburg Thursday night.
According to Chief Deputy Lewis Harris with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the blaze happened in the 200 block of Creekside Drive.
Harris said the call came in at 9:16 p.m.
Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester told WALB News 10 that residents were inside but were able to get out in time and no one was injured.
Forrester said they believe the fire started in the kitchen.
Crews were able to get the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, Forrester reported.
