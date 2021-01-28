Valdosta City Schools partners with ‘Purposity’ app to serve youth in need

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Valdosta City Schools has partnered with the app “Purposity”, which connects users with one-to-one needs in their community. But they need your help to get started.
“In Valdosta City Schools, we believe that it’s always a good opportunity to help other people and we felt like Purposity was a great way to form a partnership to do just that,” said Beth Deloach, assistant superintendent for student support services.
Purposity, its name comes from purpose and generosity.
Designed to connect the community with those in need.
The app sends a weekly notification to users with a need in their area.
Deloach tells me before the community can help, they need to hit one thousand followers to be able to post specific needs.
“I think it’s going to give people the opportunity to donate and know who they are donating to. We have a lot of individuals and agencies that donate wonderful things to us every year but sometimes they come back and they want to know who this helped,” said Deanna Folsom, social services coordinator for the district.
She says the needs of students vary, from school uniforms to other specific items.
Folsom tells me this app will also help social workers meet those demands quicker.
Several school systems in the state use it and have been very successful. Lowndes County Schools being one of them.
“It’s surreal, anytime you are building something from scratch, you hope it will have an impact or you hope it’ll be good for the world,” said Blake Canterbury, founder, and CEO of the app.
He says the inspiration came from someone from a school reaching out to see if there was a tech solution that can help students in need of shoes or with food insecurities.
Purposity was born, and it helped that district and then the word started spreading.
Canterbury says generosity is what the world needs and it’s beautiful seeing people help each other.
“I think it’s two-fold. When you give you are blessed. And when you receive you are blessed, so I think both parties are blessed in this transaction, so I think it’s great,” said DeLoach.
You can download Purposity from the app store. All you need to do is make an account and find the school.
