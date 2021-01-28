Nashville man pleads guilty to possession of illegal firearm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Nashville man on active probation pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said Peter Leary, the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Randy Todd Hughes, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands on Wednesday.
Hughes faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they executed a search warrant for Hughes on October 20, 2017, at his Nashville home. A .22 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition was found, along with an additional 34 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.
At the time of his arrest, Hughes was serving a 20-year probation sentence for aggravated assault. Hughes had also previously been convicted of the sale of cocaine in 2009. In entering his guilty plea, Hughes admitted to possessing the firearm, according to Leary’s office.
“Prosecuting convicted felons with violent criminal histories who possess guns is a priority of this office,” said Leary. “I want to thank the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and ATF for their efforts, in this case, to keep the community safe.”
The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
The case was investigated by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.