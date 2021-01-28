Heroes Among Us: Patriot Flag

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A flag that flew at an American Legion Post in Albany could go on to fly at the 20th annual 9/11 ceremony in New York City.
Members of the American Legion Post 30 off Gillionville Road took the 20x30 foot flag down during a ceremony earlier this month.
“As it flies in the wind, and as many have seen when they pass it, it is such a lovely sight,” explained Jeremiah Paschal, Second District Commander with the American Legion Department of Georgia. “Such a large flag waving in the wind is just a reminder of our obligation to our country, our duty to be the best of citizens we can be.”
The post flew the flag in honor of those killed by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
“Very many members here in the American Legion and within this district have some type of personal experience attached with the 9/11 tragedy,” Paschal explained. “Most of us have some connection, and that day has stayed a special day to us.”
The American Legion Department of Georgia planned for the flag to fly in each of the 12 American Legion districts across the state.
They then plan for it to fly at the state capitol building in Atlanta, and they hope and plan for the flag to fly in New York on September 11, 2021.
“We want to be part of that activity that will occur this year in New York, as part of our respect for the flag and part of our cherishing that moment in life, and cherishing those that gave their life on that day,” Paschal said.
The flag only flew in Albany for a short time, but he said he hopes it served as a reminder to us all of the heroes who gave their lives.
“As the flag was lowering, I was sort of resentful that we had to take it down,” Paschal explained. “It was a heartfelt moment.”
10 years ago, the same American Legion post flew an American flag that went on to fly atop the World Trade Center for the 10th anniversary of the attacks.
After Albany, the flag was set to fly in the Columbus area.
