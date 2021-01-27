‘The worst part for me was losing my babies’: Victim recalls Valdosta fire that killed her pets

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is learning more about a deadly fire that left a Valdosta woman seriously burned while she was trying to rescue her pets.
It happened on Buck Circle, on Jan. 15.
Tina Olson, the homeowner, is still in the hospital in Gainesville, Fla.
“I just, Oh Jesus, I just remember the fire and the cracked leak frames and the smoke and all I could think, ‘I’m living my worst nightmare, my babies are all in this house, I have to get them out,’” said Olson.
The fire happened at her farm, Feathers2fur.
“I was just scooping up babies wherever I could get them. I had baby goats and a small pen on the kitchen floor. I got them out and I grabbed a couple of my parrots. And I got them out, and then I started opening dog crates,” said Olson.
The last thing she remembers? The thick smoke, choking her and crawling on the floor and then, her neighbor calling for her.
“The worst part for me was losing my babies. All my feather and fur babies are gone. I don’t mind the burns but my babies are gone. That has been the worst for me,” said Olson.
On Monday, Olson underwent a skin graft surgery. Doctors scraped skin from the back of her thighs and put it on her back.
Those were the worst burns.
Doctors said using her own skin would be the fastest way to heal.
“My sister called and said mom’s house is on fire and she was caught in it,” said Carly Lester, Olson’s daughter.
She’s been by her bedside, while other family members stayed behind to help in Valdosta.
Lester said Olson’s hearing will determine if she needs another surgery or will be able to go home to recover.
Lester said ever since she was a little girl, her mom always had animals around.
She grew up around them.
She hopes her mom will be able to have that joy once again.
“I just want my mom to get better and for us to be able to give her animals back, the things that make her happy,” said Lester.
According to the Lowndes County Fire Department, the cause was electrical.
If you would like to help Olson, you can donate on GoFundMe.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.