2nd illegal dumpsite spotted on Albany property

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - City of Albany leaders are going a few steps further to help fight illegal dumping.
They recently located a new dumpsite near Thornton Drive and Pierce Avenue.
It’s near the same stretch of roadway where a previous dumpsite was found late last year.
Jon Howard, Albany Ward 1 commissioner, said he’s spoken with that property owner about the issue.
“I feel sorry for him because he didn’t do it and we never will probably find out who did, but I guess that’s where the ball bounces at times when you got property in the city and don’t have it closed or gated off,” said Howard.
Commissioner Howard said the property owner plans to have it cleaned up in about a month.
A gate has recently been put up on one end of the road that the property sits on.
Howard said they plan to block off the other end soon. He thinks that might be where the culprits came in at.
The commissioner wants to remind everyone that if you’re caught doing this, you could face fines and jail time.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.