Monroe Boy’s Basketball is dominating on the hardwood

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Monroe Boy’s Basketball program has been on a tear this season.
A six-game win streak has pushed this team to 12-3 on the year with region play beginning to heat up.
In 2020 the Tornadoes advanced to the quarterfinals and finished the season at 21-7.
Monroe is in a new classification in 2021 now competing in region 1 4-A.
As of now, the Tornadoes are the only undefeated team in conference play.
This team is poised and ready to return to the playoffs, but for now, they’re focused on the next game.
Head Coach Michael Hoffpauir said this is the time to play their best ball consistently.
”We’re looking really great. The chemistry from last year to know is so much greater. I think we’ve learned so much over the last year together, playing well that it’s now starting to show on the court, kids are familiar with the system, my expectations, their expectations have increased and it’s just coming together and looking really good for us. We have a very, very tough schedule coming up and we just want to stay steady and knock games down one by one,” said hoffpauir.
Junior point guard Dominik Henderson added, “It feels great. Working as a team, communicating with each other on the court, and doing good on the court together as a family. We just don’t back down from any competition.”
The Golden Tornadoes look to remain undefeated in conference play Tuesday night against Cairo.
