$500 Million approved for 2021 eco-friendly APD cruisers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You’ll see some new Albany Police Department (APD) cruisers on the streets soon.
On Tuesday night, the Albany City Commission approved just over half a million dollars for 14 new 2021 pursuit vehicles.
These vehicles are supposed to be lower maintenance and will need less upkeep compared to what’s on the streets now. However, they will look similar to what’s already on the roadways, according to Jon Howard, the Ward 1 Albany city commissioner.
Howard said these new vehicles are needed to replace some of the fleet’s current cruisers. He said Sunbelt Ford, here in Albany, was the lowest bidder for the job.
Howard said he’s happy to see the money stay local.
“It doesn’t go to Atlanta, it doesn’t go to another county, it stays here and the money just circulates back into the city,” said Howard.
The commissioner said the vehicles on the roads now can easily rack up 100,000 miles in a year, along with other wear and tear issues.
He also said the new vehicles can be on the streets as early as fall or late summer of this year.
Howard said these vehicles will come with a 100,000 mile or 8-year warranty, along with being energy-efficient and said the vehicles will have lower emissions.
Commissioners also moved forward on an “energy conservation loan” program for Albany Utility residential customers Tuesday night.
The commission said the program is for property owners with low to moderate incomes, including landlords.
This is an opportunity, for those who qualify, to do more energy-efficient improvements to their properties like adding certain HVAC systems, water heaters and more.
“If they are homeowners, most likely, their houses are older and so this energy-efficient (loan) just would be a blessing in disguise. It would help them cut down on their light bill. That’s the whole purpose of it,” explained Howard.
If you’d like to know more and see if you qualify, you can call Albany Utilities at (229) 883-8330.
City of Albany leaders are also looking to continue making improvements to the city after the 2017 storms.
They are hoping to do this with a $26 million community development block grant.
During Tuesday’s meeting, they voted to move further with the application process with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for that grant.
If approved, parts of the grant would be shared with Camden County, Dougherty County and Glynn County, according to Howard.
“Twenty-six million dollars from the federal government to low and moderate-income individuals after the two storms of 2017 and the city had a lot of damage also,” said Howard.
The money would have to be used in zip codes 31707, 31705 and 31701.
It would be used for infrastructure projects and primarily benefit those with lower to moderate incomes.
Commissioners will know for sure how much they were if the city was approved and for how much hopefully, sometime this fall.
