Lee Co. community rallies behind family after cancer diagnosis

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County family was shaken by an unexpected diagnosis.
“My wife went to the doctor with her stomach and when she went, I had to drop her off on the count of COVID. Well, I went back and picked her up and she said it was, the doctor said it was cancer,” said Kenneth Kelly.
April Kelly was diagnosed with kidney cancer and said she didn’t know where to turn for help.
“It was scary,” said April.
She was in the hospital for 11 days and out of work from her position at Lee County Middle School West for three months.
“So, we struggled because we didn’t have no paycheck coming in,” said April.
A struggle she didn’t have to endure for long, thanks to the help of her friends, who she now considers family.
“The people at her school love the way she is, she works,” Kenneth told WALB News 10.
The staff at Lee County Middle School West went above and beyond to help her and her family in their time of need.
“Our principal and our assistant principal were awesome, you know they really helped me out a lot. And they were really glad for me to come back and I was very glad to come back,” April said.
Kenneth said it speaks to the generosity and love that the staff at her job have for her.
“We got a virus going on and these people were good enough for me to come up and take food, they drove over here and brought the food. They were doing curbside,” Kenneth said.
April said she’s now cancer-free and is looking forward to continuing to teach her students and take care of her loved ones.
“I could not ask for a better school to work for. This is who I live for,” said April.
