From hardship to passion: Valdosta shop owner uses traumatic past to help others grow, heal

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A human trafficking victim grew a passion out of her hardship to build a business.
“It was some things that I have been through, traumatic events that I knew once I got out of those situations that I was going to do something that was going to help women forever,” said Candice Bunch, the owner of All Things Yoni.
It is a new shop in Downtown Valdosta but well known in the online scene.
“I fell in love with the wrong person and found myself as a victim of human trafficking,” said Bunch.
For four years, Bunch fell victim to human trafficking in South Florida.
In 2008, she was able to pick up her kids and move to Alabama.
She said what saved her life was her perpetrator going to jail.
The inspiration for her shop came from this hard past.
“And I always said, if I ever get out of this, I’m going to do something that is going to inspire woman,” said Bunch.
After being exploited, Bunch said she didn’t appreciate her femininity.
Through her recovery process, she began to nurture herself and began to love herself again.
She began to learn about holistic wellness, natural and herb healing.
She eventually created her own line of products and sold them online.
Bunch said women loved it and business kicked off.
Bunch now dedicates her time to empower women and embrace their wellness and learn to love themselves.
She’s also helped women who haven’t been able to conceive.
Bunch hopes with her story, she can help other women out there who have been in similar situations.
”I would say, always speak positive things to yourself. I know that we always hear ‘never give up’ and it sounds kind of cliché but no it is so easy to lose sight of who you are. But if you have one dream or one goal, if you always continuously speak life into that (your) goals and know that one day, you’re going to be there. It will happen for you if you continue to believe in yourself,” said Bunch.
Bunch said opening up her store during a pandemic has not been a problem. Online sales increased in the past year, so it was a good time to open up shop.
The new storefront is at 110 West Hill Avenue.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.