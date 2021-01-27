Showers and thunderstorms will work into Albany this morning and into Valdosta this afternoon. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe storms from 7am to 3pm. The primary threat is damaging wind gust at 5% chance and an isolated Tornado threat at 2% chance. Drier and colder air filter-in overnight. Highs will only be in the mid 50s Thursday and Friday. A freeze is likely Friday morning. Moderating temperatures Saturday with increasing clouds. Rain and thunderstorms are expected Sunday. Colder and drier air returns early next week
First Alert Meteorologist
