Chief jailer talks COVID-19 cases at Dougherty Co. Jail

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 is getting answers after receiving several calls from people saying they’re worried about their incarcerated loved ones.
Some expressed concerns over COVID-19 cases in Dougherty County Jail.
Chief Jailer John Ostrander said after the Thanksgiving surge, nearly 50 inmates are positive.
Ostrander said they’ve taken several actions in response to the COVID-19 surge.
“We have reduced the population again, we have closed down those open dorms, so all inmates are in cells to reduce the factor of transmission,” says Ostrander.
He said they’re also reducing movements through the facility to reduce inmate-to-inmate contact.
Ostrander said inmates and staff are all being tested.
“I’ve had, probably, 15 to 20 staff who have become infected with COVID since Thanksgiving, so we’re working on all fronts to try and minimize transmission,” said Ostrander.
He said inmates who are sick are moved to a sick module and that fogging machines are used to clean the cells.
“They are all contained together, and medical staff are monitoring throughout the day and night. They are getting the best treatment,” said Ostrander.
He saidthey get 24-hour-supervision, with medical care.
“They are getting excellent care better than they would be getting at home,” said Ostrander.
Ostrander said most positive inmates have been asymptomatic.
If there’s a serious case, proper measures will be taken.
“If an inmate becomes so ill that it exceeds the scope of the care that we can provide on site, they will be immediately transferred to the hospital,” said Ostrander.
Jail officials said the facility makes sure to disinfect everything in the facility.
“We’re very confident that we’ll get a handle on this and will be a COVID-free facility again in just a few weeks,” said Ostrander.
Ostrander said since the pandemic started, Dougherty County Jail is much cleaner than before.
