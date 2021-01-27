Albany man invests in security measures after business livelihood stolen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man said he’s offering a reward if you can help police find whoever stole his lawnmower.
Mike High said the equipment helps him make money after a crash forced a change of career.
After High had his lawnmower stolen, he invested in security cameras, in hopes to deter any more thefts on his property.
High said he started grooming lawns after a motorcycle crash left him disabled, and made it so he couldn’t work under someone else.
High has lived in Albany for several decades. He told police his mower was stolen on Christmas while he was out of town.
“We’re getting traffic now all the time. People coming and going,” High said.
The Dougherty County Police Department came out to his property to investigate.
“Me and her agreed that I need to do a little bit better job of taking care of my stuff locking it up,” said High.
That’s something Sgt. Ted Wertz said you should do as well.
“People need to be more mindful I think of securing your stuff,” said Wertz.
They also recommend installing security cameras, as High did.
Wertz said it’s also important to have the make and model of the stolen items.
“We are able to track things through pawn shops. We keep an eye on Facebook, eBay, and stuff like that,” said Wertz.
Wertz said it’s important to be mindful of what is in your yard and how secure it is.
“We patrol as heavily as we can, but it’s impossible to be everywhere at once,” says Wertz.
If you see any kind of criminal activity on your property, Wetz encourages you to reach out to law enforcement.
