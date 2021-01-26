Phone scam costs Dougherty Co. resident nearly $10K

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scammers are at it again in Dougherty County and it cost one victim almost 10-thousand dollars.
Dougherty County Police (DCP) are looking into a scam they’ve labeled as theft by deception.
According to a DCP shift report from Sunday, someone filed a complaint that they were scammed out of $9,700 by someone posing as an FBI agent.
Unfortunately, scams like this still happen.
“Supposedly had a rental car that was in his name in San Antonio, Texas that had blood and drugs in it. Now what amount of money was gonna do to fix that? I don’t know,” said Sgt. Ted Wertz with the Dougherty County Police Department.
Police are looking into the case.
“If you think it’s a scam, it probably is,” said Wertz.
But how does this kind of scam keep happening in a world full of information about phone scams?
Sgt. Wertz said a lot of times, it’s the elderly who fall prey.
“They’re getting scared about it, think they gotta do something about it right now,” said Wertz.
Here are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to phone scams.
If there’s a warrant out for your arrest, will you get a call? Sgt. Wertz said no. He said if the FBI wants you, they’re likely coming to your door. The same goes for the IRS, but through the mail with a certified letter.
“No government agency, that I can think of, is gonna call you and ask you to send them money in 55 cash cards,” said Wertz.
Also, if someone is asking for a cash card over the phone, that’s not good news.
You should also be on the lookout for those posing as people from Publishers Clearing House and other companies or organizations.
“If someone’s gonna give you something but they have to have money first, that’s a scam,” explained Sgt. Wertz.
Wertz said these types of scams are hard to track down because the scammers could be anywhere.
“I hate to say it, but there’s just not a lot we can do. We don’t have the resources,” said Wertz.
So, it’s even more important that you do your part to help combat the problem.
The best thing you can do is hang up, block the number and call 911 to report it. Don’t try to do your own investigating, just get off the phone so you don’t become another victim.
Sgt. Wertz said they don’t see scams like these often. He said because of robocalls, people aren’t answering their phones for unknown callers like they used to.
