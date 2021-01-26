Phoebe: SWGA not at the peak of winter COVID-19 surge yet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System’s top official said Tuesday that the winter surge of COVID-19 has not reached its peak yet because too many Southwest Georgians are still contracting the virus.
“Based on a high number of hospital admissions over the last week, it does not appear we have yet made it through the peak of this winter COVID-19 surge,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “Too many southwest Georgians continue to contract the virus, be hospitalized because of the virus and die from the virus.”
Steiner said wearing a mask, social distancing, washing one’s hands often and getting vaccinated are “incredibly effective tools to prevent infections.”
The hospital system, Steiner pointed out, expects to get additional vaccines this week, which allows Phoebe to continue providing the first dose, along with giving the second dose to those that already got the first one.
“We encourage everyone to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible,” he added.
A vaccine appointment for those who fall in Phase 1A can be requested through the Phoebe Access app or by calling the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (229) 312-1919.
As of Tuesday, here are the latest Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 102
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 20
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,812
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 231
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 55
- Total vaccines administered – 14,326
