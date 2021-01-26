Lowndes Co. Schools announce S.A.F.E Award winners

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools is sending a huge congratulations to its December and January S.A.F.E award winners.
That acronym stands for Safety Awareness For Everyone.
The December winners are Casper Gorham and Teresa May, who work at Lowndes High School.
January winners are Sharon Nelson and Deidre Fryer, who work at Lowndes Middle School.
These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their number one priority.
Gorham and Nelson are part of the custodial department, while May and Fyer are part of the school nutrition department.
Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year.
