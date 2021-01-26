Investigation into Americus weekend shooting continues

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - No charges have been released for an Americus man who was taken into custody in connection to a weekend shooting.
Jaron Griffin, 22, is a suspect in a Saturday afternoon shooting that left another man dead, according to the Americus Police Department.
Police said the shooting happened in a shopping center parking lot in the 1400 block of East Forsyth Street near Belk and Hibbett Sports.
”Officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the area and found a male victim with gunshot wounds seated in a car in the parking lot. The victim was identified as David Joshua Mitchell, age 26, pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Maj. Hermon Lamar with the Americus Police Department.
Both the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are looking into the case.
WALB News 10 did reach out to the GBI for more details but have yet to hear back.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.