1 injured in Albany weekend shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 31-year-old man was injured in a Saturday shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
A press release from APD said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Meadow Drive around 6 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting incident.
When police arrived, the release said they found the victim, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his left leg.
The man told officers that he was drunk and only knew that he had been shot, APD reported.
Police said the victim was taken by EMS to the hospital.
APD said this case has been turned over to investigators.
