Storms to sun, warm to cold to end the week.

By Chris Zelman | January 26, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST - Updated January 26 at 6:23 AM

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely by afternoon. A few storms may turn strong with gusty to damaging winds and small hail. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the first half of Wednesday. Locally heavy rain of nearly 3 inches is possible. Colder and drier to end the week with a freeze by Friday morning. Moderating temperatures this weekend with showers likely by Sunday. Colder and drier again early next week.

