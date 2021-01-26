Showers and thunderstorms will be likely this evening. . Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the first half of Wednesday. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms. That includes a 5% chance of damaging winds and 2% chance of a Tornado. Locally heavy rain of nearly 3 inches is possible. Colder and drier to end the week with a freeze by Friday morning. Moderating temperatures this weekend with showers likely by Sunday. Colder and drier again early next week.